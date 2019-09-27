Nestlé launches Grinch-themed cookie dough

(FOX NEWS) — It may still be fall but Nestlé is already getting in the holiday spirit.

The snack company introducing its latest Toll House cookie dough creation and it might make your heart grow a couple sizes.

It’s sugar cookies inspired by the classic holiday movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”.

The ready-to-bake treats are dyed green and individually topped with a red candy heart.

Each package makes about 20 cookies and sells for three-dollars.

If you’re ready to spread some Christmas cheer, check out Target, Kroger and other major retailers to find the festive dessert.