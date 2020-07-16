National Retail Federation urges all retailers to adopt mask policies

(FOX NEWS) — Now all retailers are urged to wear face masks.
The National Retail Federation has released a statement urging all companies to mandate face coverings.
In the statement, the NRF says,” shopping in a store is a privilege, not a right. If a customer refuses to adhere to store policies, they are putting employees and other customers at undue risk.”
The push comes as places like Kohl’s and Kroger have joined the growing list of retailers requiring masks.
Companies like Walmart, Best Buy, and Apple which were singled out and applauded by the federation, for their mandates.
