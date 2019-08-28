Narcan and business

Local push to get life saving narcan at stores, bars and public places as most 911 calls come from businesses and provide training.

(FOX NEWS) – The Nashville Prevention Partnership is providing free training for the naloxone antidote.

Naloxone or Narcan if administered in time can save a life by reversing a possible opioid or heroin overdose.

The partnership wants to train the public to spot the symptoms of overdosing and to administer the drug quickly.

They’re providing free Naloxone kits as well.

Most 9-1-1 calls have been coming from places other than a house or private residence so their goal is to get local businesses, hotels and restaurants informed on what to do in such an emergency.