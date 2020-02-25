Mrs. Dash seasoning returns minus the missus

Following a 37-year union since the salt-free seasoning products hit store shelves in 1983, the brand is back on the market and no longer a missus

(FOX NEWS) — Apparently, Mrs. Dash is now a single woman.

The brand is back on the market and no longer a Missus.

The salt-free product will reintroduce itself by the shorter name “Dash” this spring.

Dash’s parent company says the updated moniker “captures the saltfree seasoning line’s ability to quickly and easily add salt-free flavor to any dish.”

The brand isn’t quite calling its marriage quits online, as the official website will remain mrsdash.com.

