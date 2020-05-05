Mother’s day spending up, home gifts popular

(CNN) — Moms have extra perks coming their way this mother’s day.
The National Retail Federation says Americans are ready to spend more money on their moms, despite the coronavirus outbreak.
$205, to be exact. Which is how much average Americans are interested in spending on gifts and celebrations.
That’s an increase of eight dollars.
Electronics, housewares, gardening tools, and books are popular gifts this year.
The federation says about 80 percent of Americans plan on celebrating mother’s day this coming Sunday but many of those gatherings will be virtual instead of in person.
