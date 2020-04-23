More people buying booze online than ever

People are buying more booze online than ever before

(CNN) — The coronavirus pandemic seems to have many people gravitating toward alcohol.

According to Nielsen, total alcohol sales for the week ending April 11th grew more than 26-percent.

But customers aren’t just buying booze from stores, they’re staying home and having it delivered.

Nielsen says more people are buying wine and spirits online than ever before.

According to the data research firm, online alcoholic beverage sales increased nearly 400-percent for that same week in April.

That’s just about a month after shelter-in-place orders began taking effect.

