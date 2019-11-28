Monopoly releases “longest game ever”

(FOX NEWS) — A classic boardgame is getting a massive makeover but, you may need a lot of spare time to play it.

Hasbro is adding a twist to its signature Monopoly game releasing this new version called Monopoly Longest Game ever.

This version combines three standard Monopoly boards into one.

Players only get one die instead of two limiting the amount of spaces they can move per turn.

The game only comes to an end when one person owns all 66 properties, 16 streets, four railroads, and two utility companies.

This means not even going bankrupt can make the game stop.

If you think you have the patience to play, you can buy the longest game ever on Amazon for $19.99.

