M&M opening 3 new colorful interactive stores

(CNN) — Good news for chocoholics.

Over the next two years three new M&M interactive stores will open.

The locations are Disney Springs, in Orlando, Mall of America in Minneapolis and Berlin Germany.

Officials with the Mars retail group say the stores will “celebrate the culture and spirit of the local community” in design and merchandise.

Attendees will be able to see the iconic wall of chocolate and larger-than-life characters moments.

They’ll also be able to customize their own M&M candies.

