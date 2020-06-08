Millennial homeownership could be delayed by years

(FOX NEWS) — A report out from Realtor.com, looking at the hit millennials will take finically in the coronavirus pandemic.
The analysis says for the average millennial it will take nine months of savings to recoup a single months worth of expenses and that could delay their goals of owning a home until long after the coronavirus is under control.
The millennial homeownership rate of 43-percent remains well below the overall rate of 65-percent with non-homeowners currently making up more than half of the generation and many having postponed their first home purchase until later in life.
