Military, First Responder and Healthcare Professional Discount from Academy Sports + Outdoors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Academy Sports + Outdoors is extending their Military and First Responder Discount to include Healthcare workers.
Now through May 25, all of these heroes can receive 10% off their Academy Sports + Outdoors purchase in-store and online.
