Military, First Responder and Healthcare Professional Discount from Academy Sports + Outdoors

Business
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Academy Sports + Outdoors is extending their Military and First Responder Discount to include Healthcare workers.

Now through May 25, all of these heroes can receive 10% off their Academy Sports + Outdoors purchase in-store and online.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss