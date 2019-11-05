Microsoft four-day workweek increases productivity

Employees at Microsoft Japan enjoyed every Friday off this past August. The result? Workplace productivity rose 40 percent.

(FOX NEWS) — Can three-day weekends actually increase workplace productivity?

That’s a question folks at Microsoft Japan wanted to explore.

The tech giant tested out a four-day workweek over the summer giving its employees every Friday off for the month of August.

The results?

Sales per employee skyrocketed nearly 40 percent.

Microsoft Japan attributes the boost to capping meetings at 30 minutes and allowing workers to attend more conferences remotely.

The experiment also helped reduce spending with less paper and electricity use.

This isn’t the first time a company has implemented a shorter workweek.

Time management experts say workers get more done when they have less time to do it.