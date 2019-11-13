McLaren unveils nearly $2m supercar with no roof

McLaren unveils $1.7 million supercar with no roof and a windshield made of air

(CNN) — Here’s a fun holiday gift idea, the new $1.7-million super-car from McLaren.

The British car company unveiled the ‘Elva’. An open-topped roadster.

It also includes a windshield Made from air.

When the car gets up to speed, air jets create a high-velocity ‘sheet’ just in front of the driver and passenger.

The Elva also has rollover bars that automatically deploy if sensors detect the car is about to tip over.

The Elva is modeled on the McLaren-Elva racecar of the mid-1960s

The company says it is only going to make 399 of them with delivery starting sometime towards the end of next year.