McDonald’s unveils detailed reopening plan

(FOX NEWS) — The golden arches preparing to open their gates.
McDonald’s CEO, Joe Erlinger, announced plans to open certain dining rooms on Wednesday.
Erlinger discussed new procedures to protect both workers and customers.
Some seating and tables will be closed off to keep social distancing and employees will clean surfaces more often.
Workers will wear masks and gloves and will offer masks in cities where they are required.
Social distancing markers will be placed on floors and multiple protective barriers will be put in place.
