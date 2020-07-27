McDonald’s to require face masks in all U.S. Restaurants

(FOX NEWS) — McDonald’s will require all customers to wear face coverings inside its US restaurants beginning August 1st.
The fast-food giant is the latest company to implement a face-covering requirement which comes during a surge in fresh cases of coronavirus across the south and western parts of the country.
McDonald’s says the most recent guidance from the CDC reiterates face coverings are an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
To date, nearly 82-percent of McDonald’s restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for employees and customers.
If a customer declines to wear a face covering, the company says it will, “Put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way.”
