McDonald’s tests plant-based burger in Canada

The fast-food giant says it will test a plant-based burger made by Beyond Meat in southwestern Ontario

(FOX NEWS) — McDonald’s says it will test a plant-based burger made by Beyond Meat.

Starting September 30th, McDonald’s will sell what it calls the PLT, which stands for plant, lettuce, tomato in 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario.

The trial is slated to run for 12 weeks.

Meat substitutes from Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have soared in popularity this year, as more us restaurant chains add them to their menus.

Burger King recently launched a version of its Whopper made with the Impossible Burger nationwide.