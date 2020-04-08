McDonald’s sales have plunged

(CNN) — The coronavirus has had a devastating impact on businesses across nearly all industries.
That includes the fast food business.
COVID-19 has sent McDonald’s sales plummeting.
The fast food giant reported Wednesday that sales at restaurants across the globe open at least a year were down more than 22 percent in March.
That drop was led by a nearly 35 percent decline in internationally operated markets.
All restaurants in France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom are fully closed.
Sales at US restaurants open at least a year plunged 13.4-percent last month, even though nearly all of the company’s US locations are still open.
