McDonald’s offering ‘free fries on fry day’ thru June

(CNN) — McDonald’s fans, the fast-food chain is throwing in extra fries if you make a purchase on Fridays.
Its “Free fries on fry day” deal will run through June 28th.
To get the free treat, you have to make at least a one-dollar purchase through the McDonald’s app.
The deal involves medium-size fries – one order per customer.
And it’s available only at participating McDonald’s locations.
