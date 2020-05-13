McDonald’s offering ‘free fries on fry day’ thru June

(CNN) — McDonald’s fans, the fast-food chain is throwing in extra fries if you make a purchase on Fridays.

Its “Free fries on fry day” deal will run through June 28th.

To get the free treat, you have to make at least a one-dollar purchase through the McDonald’s app.

The deal involves medium-size fries – one order per customer.

And it’s available only at participating McDonald’s locations.

