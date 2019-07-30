McDonald’s may be adding more international items to U.S. menus

The fast-food chain is said to be testing out four new international items this August.

(FOX NEWS) – More international menu items could be making their way to McDonald’s in the US.

According to “Business Insider,” the golden arches will be introducing four new items to some of its Connecticut locations.

Fan favorites such as Mexico’s savory ranch burger, France’s grand premium chicken sandwich, the McChicken McMuffin from Japan, and Canada’s caramel brownie McFlurry are all said to be added for a trial period.

If the items do well, they could be added to menus nationwide in the summer of 2020 joining the original four “worldwide favorites” items added this past June like the Netherlands’ stroopwafel McFlurry.