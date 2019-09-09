McDonald’s jumping into chicken sandwich wars

The fast food chain announcing its introducing a new spicy BBQ chicken sandwich and spicy BBQ glazed tenders.

(FOX NEWS) – McDonald’s is now entering the chicken sandwich wars.

The golden arches deciding to add two new chicken options to fuel the ongoing fast food fight.

First up, a new spicy barbecue chicken sandwich.

And if you don’t like the bread or toppings you can go with spicy barbecue chicken tenders.

The items emerging just in time to match the summer’s popular star, Popeye’s chicken sandwich, and Chick-fil-A’s chicken sandwich.

Although McDonald’s says the new launch was already planned, after a successful test run.

The spicy meals will be available September 11th for a limited time.