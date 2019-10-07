McDonald’s introduces first seasonal drink in years

(FOX NEWS) — Move over pumpkin spice, there’s a new festive flavor coming to town.

McDonald’s is adding a cinnamon cookie-flavored latte to its menu.

It’s the fast food chain’s first new seasonal drink in more than five years.

It’s made with cinnamon, milk and espresso, topped with even more cinnamon, and comes in both hot and cold versions.

The beverage will be available throughout the holidays starting November sixth.

You can also look forward to dipping donut sticks into your drink.

McDonald’s is bringing back the sugary snack with a new chocolate dipping sauce.