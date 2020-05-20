McDonald’s employees across the country to strike over inadequate protections for employees during pandemic

Hundreds of McDonalds workers in 20 cities plan to strike today in an effort to pressure the fast-food chain into improving what they say are inadequate protections for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are upset with what they call the fast-food chain’s inadequate protections for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The informational strike is scheduled to play out in 20 cities nationwide.

The strike is supported by the Service Employees International Union and is being organized by the “Fight for $15” minimum-wage labor campaign.

Strike organizers say there have been scores of McDonald’s workers with COVID-19 in at least 17 states.

