McDonald’s employees across the country to strike over inadequate protections for employees during pandemic

(NBC NEWS) — Hundreds of McDonald’s employees are planning to strike later today.
They are upset with what they call the fast-food chain’s inadequate protections for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The informational strike is scheduled to play out in 20 cities nationwide.
The strike is supported by the Service Employees International Union and is being organized by the “Fight for $15” minimum-wage labor campaign.
Strike organizers say there have been scores of McDonald’s workers with COVID-19 in at least 17 states.
