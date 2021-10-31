McDonald’s creates McRib NFTs, will give them away to a few costumers

CHICAGO, Ill. (KAMR/KCIT) — McDonald’s announced it will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the McRib with its first-ever non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

NFTs are unique pieces of virtual art that cannot be duplicated, the company explained. McDonald’s said it will create a limited number of McRib NFTs – which will be digital versions of the sandwich – and starting on Monday, Nov. 1, will give them away to a few fans on Twitter.

The company said the idea was inspired by the popularity of the sandwich among customers. In order to have a chance to win, those interested must follow McDonald’s on Twitter and retweet the Sweepstakes Invitation tweet any time between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7. from their public account. On Nov. 12, 10 fans will be selected to receive the exclusive McRib NFTs.

Also beginning on Nov. 1, McDonald’s said the tangy BBQ flavor of the McRib will hit participating restaurants across the country for a limited time.