McDonald’s bringing back iconic happy meal toys

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re nostalgic for your old childhood toys you’re in luck.

McDonald’s Happy Meal is turning 40 and the fast food chain is celebrating by bringing back some of its most beloved plastic toys.

From November 7th through November 11th, a special surprise happy meal will be available in more than 90 countries.

The line-up includes 17 retro toys such as Space Jam Bugs Bunny, Furby, My Little Pony and more.

McDonald’s is also revamping happy meal menus to give parents and kids healthier options.

Starting next year, customers can request reduced sugar, low fat chocolate milk as their choice of drink.