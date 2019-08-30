Mattel releasing Day of the Dead Barbie

(FOX NEWS) – Mattel is paying tribute to Mexican culture with a limited-edition Barbie.
The toymaker launching a new doll inspired by the holiday Día de Los Muertos.
Celebrated from October 21st through November 2nd, it’s a time to remember the lives of those who have passed away.
The Barbie doll is dressed in traditional day of the dead attire including a full face of Catrina makeup and a crown made of Marigold Flowers and monarch butterflies.
Starting in September, you can order the special edition Barbie for about 75 dollars.