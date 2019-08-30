Mattel releasing Day of the Dead Barbie

Live Now
The doll maker paying tribute to Mexican culture with a limited-edition Barbie. The new doll is inspired by Catrina makeup to celebrate Día de Los Muertos.

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) – Mattel is paying tribute to Mexican culture with a limited-edition Barbie.

The toymaker launching a new doll inspired by the holiday Día de Los Muertos.

Celebrated from October 21st through November 2nd, it’s a time to remember the lives of those who have passed away.

The Barbie doll is dressed in traditional day of the dead attire including a full face of Catrina makeup and a crown made of Marigold Flowers and monarch butterflies.

Starting in September, you can order the special edition Barbie for about 75 dollars.

