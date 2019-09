Marshalls, one of the nation's leading off-price family retailers, has launched its first e-commerce store.

(NBC NEWS) – Marshalls.com is now more than just a website to help you find its brick-and-mortar stores.

The off-price family retailer with more than 1,100 stores has ventured into e-commerce.

The company says the site will curate an ever-changing, fresh mix of merchandise from the brands shoppers crave at the low prices customers have come to expect.

Online merchandise can be returned via mail or in-store.