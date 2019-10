The hotel is teaming up with Beyond Meat to bring two vegan items

The hotel giant has announced they will partner with beyond meat to add vegan options to more than 1,000 Courtyard by Marriott’s Bistro Bar locations across North America.

Two menu items. The Beyond Burger and the Beyond Meat roasted red pepper flatbread will be featured on the hotel’s menu.

Marriott says the new additions will be available beginning on Wednesday.