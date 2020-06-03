Marriott sees steady recovery in the U.S.

Road to recovery: Marriott opens all of its hotels in china and sees recovery in the U.S.

(FOX NEWS) — Marriott international announces positive news on its road to recovery.

The company’s CEO says it has reopened all of its hotels in china.

Marriott is also seeing a steady recovery in the US with hotels reaching 20-percent occupancy.

Marriott still warns it could take years for the company to reach pre-pandemic numbers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: