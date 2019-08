(FOX NEWS) – Marriott is taking a $126-million dollar charge in the latest quarter for a massive data breach it announced back in November.

The company has also cut its financial guidance for the full year.

The security breach in Marriott’s Starwood Reservations database exposed the personal information of more than 380 million guests.

Marriott still faces a $120 million dollar fine from the UK’s privacy watchdog for the hack.