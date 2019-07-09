Marriott faces massive data breach fine

Marriott to face $123 million fine by UK authorities over data breach

Marriott is the latest target of Europe’s tough new privacy rules.

The hotel giant looking at a potential massive fine for failing to protect customer data.

UK regulators intend to impose a $124 million dollar fine under the general data protection regulation.

The penalty stems from a Marriott data breach that exposed 339 million guest records around the world, including 30 million Europeans.

Marriott has said the hack began in 2014 but was only discovered in November 2018, shortly before it reported the breach.