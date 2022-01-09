Market Streets host “Eat Well to Live Well” expo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family said it is hosting the “Eat Well to Live Well” expo over the weekend. The event, held at all Market Street locations, began on Saturday, Jan. 8, and will run until Sunday, Jan. 9, ending at 3 p.m.

The company said because a new year has begun, Texas residents might be “preparing to start journeys towards new health goals.” The expo is intended to show guests how eating healthy doesn’t mean they can’t have an enjoyable meal.

Those who visit the expo will have the chance to try samples of different foods at demonstration tables placed at each department of the store. According to The United Family, there are many different options “from fresh shrimp tacos to artisan breads to some sweet options.” The store said the goal is to show guests they can find all those options and more at Market Street.