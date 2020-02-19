Malibu Rum launching new malt drink made with coconut

Business

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Even if it’s cold outside, now you can pretend like it’s summer with new Malibu Splashes.

The Malibu brand, famous for its rums, is throwing its hat into the malt beverage ring.

Malibu Splashes comes in slender 12-ounce cans and feature four flavors including strawberry, lime, passion fruit, and pineapple.

All blended together with a signature coconut base.

Each beverage contains five percent alcohol per volume.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss