Macy’s removes “fat-shaming” plates from its shelves

The department store pulling plates with portion control rings some deem offensive and promoting eating disorders.

Macy’s is not having it.

Taking action against body-shaming after public criticism over an item it stocked on its shelves.

Removing plates people are calling offensive.

The dishes are made by the company “pourtions.”

The plates have an array of different sized rings with varying descriptions including “skinny jeans”, “favorite jeans”, and “mom jeans.”

Other plates feature different phrases.

Social media users quick to call out the plates for body shaming.

Adding, they can promote eating disorders by marking how much or how little someone should consume.

Macy’s issuing an apology for quote: “missing the mark.”

The plates were on-sale at its in-store pop-up shop called “Story.”