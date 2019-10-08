Luxury candle advent calendar

Luxury candle maker Diptyque is selling a fancy advent calendar filled with candles, perfumes, and skin care products.

(FOX NEWS) — Why wait until December to start prepping for the holidays?

Diptyque wants to help you get an early start on your Christmas shopping.

The luxury fragrance company is releasing a new advent calendar chock full of candles, perfumes, lotions, and more.

The brand’s 24-day countdown to Christmas even contains ornaments for your tree.

These advent calendars are currently available for pre-order.

But Diptyque is officially launching them on October 16th.

Getting into the holiday spirit is going to cost you though.

The advent calendar will sell for a little over $400.