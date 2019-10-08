Luxury candle advent calendar

(FOX NEWS) — Why wait until December to start prepping for the holidays?
Diptyque wants to help you get an early start on your Christmas shopping.
The luxury fragrance company is releasing a new advent calendar chock full of candles, perfumes, lotions, and more.
The brand’s 24-day countdown to Christmas even contains ornaments for your tree.
These advent calendars are currently available for pre-order.
But Diptyque is officially launching them on October 16th.
Getting into the holiday spirit is going to cost you though.
The advent calendar will sell for a little over $400.