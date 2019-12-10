Lucky Charms cookie dough is here

(FOX NEWS) — Calling all Lucky Charms fans.
Here’s a new way to eat your favorite cereal treat.
Pillsbury is debuting Lucky Charms cookie dough.
The new product features 5 marshmallow shapes rolled into the cookie dough: A red heart, a blue moon, a green four-leaf hat, a rainbow, and a purple horseshoe.
Each package has 12 pre-cut cookies ready to pop in the oven for about 16 minutes at 350 degrees.
The limited-edition dough is available now on Walmart shelves for $2.50 apiece.
