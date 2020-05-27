Locally-owned business going through with grand opening despite impact of pandemic

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to the pandemic, some local businesses are having a hard time keeping their doors open.

Despite uncertainty, small business owner Bill Gaydosh, is opening up shop on The Square in Canyon.

“We decided to come to Canyon because you have the Palo Duro Canyon and it is incredible here they get half a million visitors a year, and I was shocked to hear that there’s no outdoor store over here,” Gaydosh explained.

He hopes Palo Duro Canyon Outfitters can be a one-stop-shop for local outdoor enthusiasts like himself.

“Since a lot of the activities in Canyon are day-hiking so we’ll have day packs, trekking poles and hydration packs,” added Gaydosh.

Gaydosh’s biggest challenge was not the products he would be selling.

“The original goal was to be open for Memorial Day weekend but with the COVID-19 outbreak we had to push things back,” said Gaydosh.

Now he is taking a leap of faith.

“Pushing it out longer it wasn’t a good idea,” Gaydosh said. “Most people like to shop local, we learned from the people in the panhandle they want a store like this here.”

In return, Gaydosh hopes to pay it forward.

“We give 10% of net profits for the year to local charities, and when I say local charities I don’t mean the big national cancer heart associations, I mean charities right here at home,” Gaydosh said.

Palo Duro Canyon Outfitters is hosting its grand opening on Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m.

