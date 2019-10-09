Libby’s changes iconic pumpkin pie recipe

Canned pumpkin maker changes its trusted pie recipe for the first time in 75 years.

(CNN) — If your secret recipe for grandma’s pumpkin pie passed down for generations really comes from the side of a can prepare to be outed this year.

Libby’s is changing its tried and true recipe for the perennial fall favorite.

The canned pumpkin maker’s new recipe calls for pretty much the same ingredients with a few extra cloves, a bit less sugar and something new: condensed milk.

That probably explains the reduced sugar since most condensed milk is already loaded with it.

Regardless, the new recipe produces a pie that is creamier and spicier than the company’s 75-year-old stand-by.

It could very well become a new favorite but if you want to stick to the old standby, you better go buy a can with that recipe printed on it right away.

Pretty soon, you’ll have to access Google for it.