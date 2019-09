The building block company says its new set coming out on October 1st will be an iconic ship from the movie "Star Wars: A New Hope."

(FOX NEWS) – Lego is going to the dark side.

The toy company announcing its new upcoming set will be an Imperial Star Destroyer.

The iconic ship featured in “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

This Lego model may be a lot smaller than the one in Darth Vader’s fleet but, it will still stand close to two-feet tall when fully constructed.

Assembly may take some time though.

The set comes with almost 5,000-pieces.

The Imperial Star Destroyer launches October 1st and will sell for a little under $700.