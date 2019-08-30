Lego introduces instructions for the visually impaired

The toymaker announcing a new pilot program called "Lego audio and braille building instructions" to make its play sets more accessible for the blind.

(FOX NEWS) – Lego is making its playsets more inclusive.

The toymaker introducing audio and braille instructions for visually impaired builders.

The pilot program uses artificial intelligence to translate a toy’s visual instructions to text-based descriptions.

Kids then have two options to learn how to build the lego set. Either listening to audio directions online or reading them using a braille reader.

For now, the program only offers instructions on four different lego sets.

Depending on feedback, the company hopes to add more audio and braille instructions starting next year.