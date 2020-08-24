Lay’s unveils chip flavors inspired by Greece, Thailand

Can't visit your favorite destination? don't fret, Lays is bringing it to you.

(CNN) — Since you can’t just hop on a plane and visit your favorite destination to chow down on your favorite food lays is bringing the destination to you in the form of a potato chip.

The company just unveiled four new limited edition chip flavors that will make you feel like your are in your favorite country.

Want to be in Greece right now? Grab the wavy tzatziki flavor.

Or what about Mexico? The wavy lime & sea salt should satisfy your taste buds.

Like the sweet and sour food of Thailand, the Thai basil chili is made for you

And can you guess what country the beer & brats is supposed to represent?

Yep, Germany.

Unfortunately, you can’t just stroll into your nearby convenience store to buy the chips you have to win them.

To do so, just reply to one of the company’s social media and tell them which country you’d like to visit.

Who knows? You might find yourself in Santorini soon.

