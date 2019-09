(FOX NEWS) – The Lay’s potato chip bag is getting a makeover.

After 12 years, the popular snack brand is getting what the company is calling a contemporary new look.

There will be updated pictures of the food on the bag a slightly different font and a smaller logo at the center of the bag.

The wording on the back of the bag has also been scaled back to make way for more pictures of potatoes.

New commercials will start airing on TV in mid-October.