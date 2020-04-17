(FOX NEWS) — The Indian “Lady by the lake” who brought you butter for almost a century is gone and is being replaced by a modern tribute.
Land O’Lakes, the Minnesota agriculture cooperative known for its Land O’Lakes butter and a well-known Indian girl on the packaging is leaving the 92-year old symbol behind for a new era.
The company now sporting the lake scene, but without the girl.
The company saying it’s dropping “Mia”, a native Indian girl kneeling by a lake and holding out a package of butter but not because of controversy.
Instead, company culture of farmers and farm co-op images will be on the back side.
The Indian image has been decried by some as racist, stereotypical, and playing into human sex trafficking of Indian girls.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Columbus teen who walked daily to library for homework help gets accepted to 12 colleges
- Land O’Lakes erasing Indian woman from new packaging
- Land O’ Lakes removes Native American ‘butter maiden’ from packaging
- Meet the sign language interpreters creating buzz during the coronavirus pandemic
- COVID-19 pre-symptom spread