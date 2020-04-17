Land O’Lakes erasing Indian woman from new packaging

Land O'Lakes says it's removing the Indian woman from its butter packages after nearly 100 years, but not due to insensitivity criticism instead, they want to honor the dairy farmers who raise the basic products.

(FOX NEWS) — The Indian “Lady by the lake” who brought you butter for almost a century is gone and is being replaced by a modern tribute.

Land O’Lakes, the Minnesota agriculture cooperative known for its Land O’Lakes butter and a well-known Indian girl on the packaging is leaving the 92-year old symbol behind for a new era.

The company now sporting the lake scene, but without the girl.

The company saying it’s dropping “Mia”, a native Indian girl kneeling by a lake and holding out a package of butter but not because of controversy.

Instead, company culture of farmers and farm co-op images will be on the back side.

The Indian image has been decried by some as racist, stereotypical, and playing into human sex trafficking of Indian girls.

