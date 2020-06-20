Lamborghini entry-level supercar – more fun, less money

(CNN) — Lamborghini has released its least expensive supercar to date – the Huracán Evo RWD.

But don’t get too excited – it still costs over $200,000 dollars and that’s not counting the options!

What makes this Lamborghini stand out is what it is lacking.

It doesn’t have all-wheel-drive.

This has long been a standard feature in nearly all Lamborghini models and a key reason this one costs so much less than the others.

But that doesn’t make this car any less fun – it’s still very fast, steering very sharp.

And of course, a Lamborghini will never go unnoticed!

More from MyHighPlains.com: