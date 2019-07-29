Lab-grown steak could soon be on menus worldwide

Steak grown in a laboratory could be coming to your dinner plate

(FOX NEWS) – Lab-grown steak could soon be coming to your dinner plate.

Israel’s aleph farms claims to be the first company to develop a steak in a laboratory.

The company says it’s in talks with high-end restaurants in the US, Europe, and Asia hoping to have the minute steak, which is known to cook very fast, on the market for a trial phase by 2021 and aiming for an official launch in 2023.

The steak is developed from a small number of cells taken from a cow, without having to slaughter the cow in the process.

Developers of the steak noting, That since the meat is made in a lab, where it receives exact nutrients; the steak meat is actually healthier than commercial meat.

Currently, a serving of lab-grown steak would cost around $50 but Aleph Farms hopes to bring that price down to a similar price as you’d find steak offered in restaurants.

Developers adding mass production would also bring the price down further, making the steaks viable for sale in lower-priced steak houses.