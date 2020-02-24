Krispy Kreme to launch ‘national doughnut delivery’

Krispy Kreme to deliver doughnuts to your door!

(CNN) — Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.

Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme will start a delivery-service across the country.

You have to be near one of the 350 US locations though.

And in most cases, you have to be ten miles from a shop.

Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website and there’s a $5 fee.

Saturday is actually ‘leap day’. So to kick-off its new delivery service, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of leap-day babies with ten miles of shops.

You can go to krispykreme.com for more details.

