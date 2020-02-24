(CNN) — Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.
Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme will start a delivery-service across the country.
You have to be near one of the 350 US locations though.
And in most cases, you have to be ten miles from a shop.
Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website and there’s a $5 fee.
Saturday is actually ‘leap day’. So to kick-off its new delivery service, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of leap-day babies with ten miles of shops.
You can go to krispykreme.com for more details.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 14-year-old flees after 5-year-old sister found shot in Houston
- Photographs by Adriane Little to go on display Feb. 24 at Amarillo College
- Krispy Kreme to launch ‘national doughnut delivery’
- Henrico toddler walks again after being shot in the head during drive-by shooting: ‘It’s a miracle’
- Sheriff: 7 injured in shooting at Houston flea market