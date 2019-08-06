Krispy Kreme releases Reese’s stuffed donuts

(CNN) – Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have a new treat for your sweet tooth.
They’ve teamed up to create two new doughnut flavors.
They look like the original glazed Krispy Kreme, but with a twist.
One is filled with Reese’s peanut butter kreme and the other is full of chocolate kreme.
Krispy Kreme is offering the doughnuts by the dozen, individually or in a custom two-pack box inspired by the Reese’s two cup pack.
If you want to try them you’ll have to hurry.
They’re only available for a limited time.