Krispy Kreme releases Reese’s stuffed donuts

Krispy Kreme teams up with Reese's to create a new concoction that should give you a tasty sugar high.

(CNN) – Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have a new treat for your sweet tooth.

They’ve teamed up to create two new doughnut flavors.

They look like the original glazed Krispy Kreme, but with a twist.

One is filled with Reese’s peanut butter kreme and the other is full of chocolate kreme.

Krispy Kreme is offering the doughnuts by the dozen, individually or in a custom two-pack box inspired by the Reese’s two cup pack.

If you want to try them you’ll have to hurry.

They’re only available for a limited time.