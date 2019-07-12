Krispy Kreme launching birthday cake donuts

The donut chain is turning 82 this year and it's celebrating with a limited edition donut. For one day only, you can get a dozen cake batter-filled donuts for just $1.

It’s a birthday celebration we can all get behind.

Krispy Kreme turns 82 this year and to mark the occasion, the donut chain is introducing a new doughy creation.

It’s Krispy Kreme’s signature glazed donut stuffed with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

The limited edition item is available for one week only starting Monday.

Do-nut worry though. The celebration doesn’t end there.

The company also offering its annual birthday deal.

On July 19th, if you buy one dozen donuts, you can get an additional dozen for just one dollar.