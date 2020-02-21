Krispy Kreme launches new Butterfinger candy collab

(FOX NEWS) — New donut and confection collaborations sure not to slip through your fingers like butter but it’ll have Butterfingers in it and on it.

Donut giant Krispy Kreme and candy bar classic “Butterfinger” uniting their brands for two new taste treats, in “Butterfinger original filled doughnut” and “Butterfinger fudge cake doughnut”.

Krispy Kreme’s lending its traditional glazed donuts to the mix.

The filled doughnut contains Krispy Kreme’s glazed doughnut with peanut butter chocolate creme, Butterfinger icing and topped with candy pieces and chocolate.

The Butterfinger fudge cake doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a peanut butter chocolate creme and butterfinger pieces.

The new offerings are in Krispy Kreme stores now.

