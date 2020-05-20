Kohl’s sales tank

(NBC NEWS) — Kohl’s sales tanked in the first quarter.
The company said Tuesday net sales were down 43.5-percent as its stores were forced temporarily shut due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The company said it will not be reporting its same-store sales results for the quarter, because most of its shops were closed.
About half of its 1,100 stores across the country have reopened.
