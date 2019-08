KFC will start testing Beyond Meat fried chicken

(CNN) – Is it really fried chicken — if it’s not chicken?

KFC is jumping on the bandwagon of plant-based meat products.

On Monday, the company tweeted its testing out “beyond fried chicken” in the Atlanta area.

KFC is the first fast-food chain to offer beyond meat’s chicken.

It’s selling nuggets and boneless wings made from the alternative.

The fake meat craze is continuing to grow.

McDonald’s, Burger King, and “Dunkin” all have plant-based protein options.