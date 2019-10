KFC is adding chicken wings to its menu in four flavors: Classic (no sauce), Buffalo, Honey BBQ, and Nashville Hot.

An iconic chicken dish is being added to KFC’s menu.

The fast-food chain announced Thursday it is rolling out Kentucky Fried Wings.

To encourage chicken lovers to try the KFC wings, the chain is offering free delivery on orders of $12 or more through Nov. 24.

Customers can order delivery through KFC’s website or through delivery apps Grubhub and Seamless.

The wings come four ways: “classic” with no sauce, “buffalo”, “nashville hot”, or “honey bbq”.